The UAE’s Inaugural Premier League T20 (PLT20) will be played across the country in January and February next year. The six-team franchise competition has been sanctioned by Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Emirates Cricket Board Chairman Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.
As part of the announcement, PLT20 also unveiled the tournament logo. The league will have highest number of international players of any T20 league in the world, attracting some of the biggest names in cricket while also giving a platform and international exposure to upcoming players.
Dr Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket Board, said: “With PLT20, we are delighted that the UAE now has a series of cricket tournaments involving all major formats that will bring together the best of international players alongside national players.
“As the league begins charting new territory across the UAE and the region, we believe PLT20 has created an image that accurately depicts what represents the UAE, the League, what unites us and what is at the core of its vision. We are thrilled for PLT20 to unveil its brand identity.”