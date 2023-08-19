Dubai: UAE captain Muhammad Waseem scored a brilliant 55 and Asif Khan hit an unbeaten 48 to set up a seven-wicket win over New Zealand on Saturday in Dubai. The win ensured the hosts levelled the three-match T20 series 1-1.
Set 143 to win after again choosing to bowl first, the UAE lost opener Aryansh Sharma without scoring before Waseem and Vriitya Aravind (25) steadied the innings.
Waseem struck four fours and three sixes in his 29-ball knock, which ended when he skied left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner to extra cover.
Asif Khan finished off the job with his fine knock as he smacked New Zealand skipper Tim Southee for three boundaries in the 16th over to seal a famous victory with 26 balls to spare.
Mark Chapman’s 63 was the standout contribution in New Zealand’s 142-8.
Opener Chad Bowes and Jimmy Neesham, who both scored 21, were the only other batters to reach double figures for the tourists.
Aayan Afzal Khan ripped through New Zealand’s top order, the left-arm spinner bowling Santner and Dane Cleaver in successive balls before having Bowes stumped to record figures of 3-20.
Happy with result
“I’m very happy with the result. I was happy to contribute to the success of the UAE win. Our bowlers and batsmen stuck to the plan and we got a positive result,” said Waseem.
“We are now confident that we can win the crucial third match,” he added.
New Zealand won the first match of the series by 19 runs on Thursday. The series finale is at the same venue on Sunday.
Brief scores: UAE beat New Zealand by 7 wickets. New Zealand 142/8 in 20 overs (Chad Bowes 21, Mark Chapman 63, James Neesham 21; Muhammad Jawadullah 2/16, Aayan Khan 3/20). UAE 144/3 in 15.4 overs (Muhammad Waseem 55, Vriitya Aravind 25, Asif Khan 48 n.o).
With inputs from AFP