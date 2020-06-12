India may have some vocal support after all on their tour of Australia after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said sports stadiums capable of seating 40,000 people will be allowed to host crowds of up to 10,000 from next month, in further relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.
The four Tests of the much-anticipated series will be played at Gabba, Adelaide Oval, MCG and the SCG from December.
“For outdoor venues up to 40,000 spectator capacity, ticketed and seated events will be able to be held in front of a crowd of no more than 25 per cent of capacity under Step 3,” a statement from the Prime Minister said. “For outdoor venues of more than 40,000 spectator capacity, further advice is being sought from the AHPPC, with arrangements to be settled by the states and territories on a venue by venue basis.”
The announcement was made following a meeting of the National Cabinet, which comprises the Prime Minister and state and territory leaders.
Morrison was joined by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Brendan Murphy who said that Australia’s response to COVID-19 was in a “good place”.
CA had also said they would keep open the possibility of hosting all four Tests involving India in one or two venues if the COVID-19 pandemic forces them to do so.