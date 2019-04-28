Arrangements are being made in London for a meeting to defuse tension between them

Dubai: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Indian Prime Minister are likely to meet in London during the Cricket World Cup.

Prime Ministers from the neirbouring arch-rival countries are expected to visit UK to watch their teams’ cricket matches in the first week of June — and there is possibility that they hold a meeting on the sidelines.

The British officials are considering arranging a meeting between prime ministers from both the countries, according to reports in Pakistani media.

Reducing tension

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran is likely to visit London for three days and will watch at least two matches of Pakistani cricket team.

Imran will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he is re-elected as the new government in India will be in place by June.

It’s understood that British government officials are keen for both countries to reinitiate contact and take steps for reduction of tension which flared up massively in the last few months after the Pulwama attack.

The source said that British officials working behind the scenes are looking at the possibility of arranging talks between the two sides and have reportedly spoken to relevant authorities in both countries.

The UK is ready to host Imran and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi - or any new elected Indian premier after the Indian elections for talks, reports suggest.

Peacemaker: UK plays leading role

According to Pakistan-based English daily The Nation, the UK is playing a "leading role" to defuse Pak-India tension.

“We (UK) have been open about it. We want these countries to live together peacefully. If they (Imran Khan and Modi) meet here, we will be happy. We have conveyed this to Pakistan and India,” said an official.

However, no official statements regarding a possible meeting between Pakistan and the Indian prime ministers have been issued so far.