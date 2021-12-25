A bat signed by the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team was sold for $25,000, while Australia batter David Warner’s 2016 IPL-winning signed Sunrisers Hyderabad shirt went for $30,000 in a non-fungible token (NFT) auction in Dubai.
The digital rights to the collection of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar’s retirement match was picked up by his ardent fan Amal Khan from Mumbai for $40,000. The collection included a signed match jersey, special commemorative cover, and autographed match ticket and was the first one to go under the hammer, during the auction.
The auction, conducted by CricFlix, garnered a total of $335,950 on Friday.
With an exclusive collection of 23 rare artifacts of world cricket, including the official souvenir and team autographs from India’s maiden tour to England in 1932 were sold for $14,500 and $14,000 respectively. The auction roaster also saw the Don Brandman signed NFT stamp being sold for $26,600.
Lata Mangeshkar’s concert recording for the 1983 World Cup-winning team was bought for $21,000, while Balasaheb Thackeray cartoons and autographs from India’s first tour of Pakistan in 1952 were auctioned for $15,000.
Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami’s 2017 World Cup semi-final jersey fetched $10,000. It was also the first-ever NFT from the women’s cricketing world.