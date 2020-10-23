Bangladesh international cricketer Sanjida Islam went into bat for a special match in Bangladesh.
The 24-year-old wore her colourful wedding attire as she played a few shots ahead of her recent marriage to first-class cricketer Mim Mosaddek.
It has been a big hit among fans in Bangladesh, where cricket is a hugely popular sport. It caught the attention of the International Cricket Council, too.
The ICC posted a little tribute on Twitter this week to congratulate the couple, captioning the images: “Dress, jewellery, cricket bat. Wedding photoshoots for cricketers be like ...”
Islam, a middle-order batter for Bangladesh, has played 16 one-day internationals and 54 T20s in her eight-year career.