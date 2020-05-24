Bangladesh national cricket team captain Shakib Al Hasan. Image Credit: AFP

Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh all-rounder, feels there is still a lot of clarity needed before players can get back on the field. Cricket around the world has been suspended since March as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently put forward protocols that will have to be followed with respect to the potential start of cricketing action. Shakib, however, stated that there are a lot of questions that needs to be answered for the safety of players and officials.

“Now we are hearing that it might spread around 12 feet, not just three or six. So does it mean the two batsmen can’t meet at the end of the over?” Shakib said.

“They will stand at their ends? Won’t there be any crowd in the stadium? Will the wicketkeeper stand afar? What would happen to close-in fielders? These things require discussions.”

“I don’t think they (ICC) will take a chance before they are very sure. Whatever it is, life comes first. I am sure they will think of safety first.”

The ICC recently issued guidelines with respect to banning the use of saliva on the ball. This law has been put into place in the wake of the pandemic which spreads via droplets of the infected person.

“The ICC Cricket Committee heard from the Chair of the ICC Medical Advisory Committee Dr Peter Harcourt regarding the elevated risk of the transmission of the virus through saliva, and unanimously agreed to recommend that the use of saliva to polish the ball be prohibited,” said the ICC in its statement.