Sanju Samson in action for Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: PTI

Dubai: Kerala Police have used Sanju Samson, Kerala’s star batsman, as a brand ambassador in a video - talking about the code of behaviour during the lockdown to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. This video was released soon after India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown extension till May 3.

Concieved by an IPS officer Manoj Ibrahim, this video has Samson asking some youngsters who were playing gully cricket to stop and go home as the lockdown has been extended till May 3.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who has played for India and is hugely popular in his own state, is seen catching the ball off the shot played by a batsman in gully cricket. “Stop. The time to play hasn’t come. The lockdown has been extended. We need to wait till May 3. Let us all resolve to stay home and stay safe. Let us support the police department in enforcing this lockdown. The time to play good cricket will come soon.”

Immediately, the players (shown sporting lungis, Kerala’s traditional attire) on the street return home following Samson’s request. The IPL team Rajasthan Royals, for whom Samson plays, used the letters from Samson’s first name to create an innovative message reminding their fans to ‘stay safe.’

Here is how it goes:

S - Sanitize your hands ߒ?ߑ?

A - Avoid social gatherings ߚ?

N - No public transport ߚ?

J - Just stay at home ߛ?️