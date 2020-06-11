BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Image Credit: ANI

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has indicated that this year’s IPL could be conducted in empty stadiums, insisting that all possible options are being explored to ensure that the suspended event does take place despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to all the affiliated units after the ICC Board meeting on Wednesday evening, Ganguly seemed confident of an IPL this year despite its current status of being indefinitely suspended because of the raging pandemic, which has claimed more than 8,000 lives in India.

“The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums,” Ganguly wrote.

“The fans, franchises, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year.

“Recently, a lot of players both from India and other countries, participating in the IPL have shown keenness on being part of this year’s IPL. We are optimistic and the BCCI will shortly decide on the future course of action on this.’

It is widely speculated that the IPL is eyeing an October date if the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia at that time is postponed. The ICC has deferred a decision on the World Cup’s fate until next month.