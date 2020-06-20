The brother of Tamim Iqbal, the Bangladesh captain, has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. Nafees Iqbal is himself an international cricketer for Bangladesh and made his debut in 2003 and has player 11 Tests and 16 ODIs.
The Daily Star newspaper reported that the opening batsman himself confirmed the development and said that he was undergoing home isolation in Chittagong.
Earlier, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to announce that he tested positive for COVID-19. Afridi stated that he had been feeling unwell and after getting tested, the reports came as positive. He had urged his fans and followers to pray for him during these testing times.
His Twitter post read: “I have been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body has been aching badly. I have been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for speedy recovery, Inshallah. #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome.”
With wishes pouring in, he thanked everybody for their wishes on his speedy recovery. “A quick message to thank everybody who’s been praying for my recovery and for the heartfelt messages I’ve been receiving; thank you so much. Please stay safe & continue to look out for those who need help during these testing times. Lots of love for you all,” he wrote.