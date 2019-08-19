Smith collapsed to the ground after a vicious ball from Jofra Archer smacked his neck

Australia's Steve Smith lays on the pitch after being hit in the neck by a ball off the bowling of England's Jofra Archer during play on the fourth day of the second Ashes Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on August 17, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Sydney: Compulsory neck guards on helmets for Australian cricketers are "not far away", the national team's sports medicine chief said Monday after a sickening blow felled Steve Smith during the second Ashes Test.

Australia have been at the forefront of pressing for better safety measures after the death of Phillip Hughes, who was hit on the base of the skull by a bouncer in a Sheffield Shield game in 2014.

Following an independent investigation into the tragedy, Cricket Australia introduced new rules for concussion substitutes in domestic games.

These have now been adopted by the International Cricket Council and were used for the first time when Smith was replaced by Marnus Labuschagne on Sunday against England at Lord's after medics ruled him unfit to carry on.

The inquest into Hughes' death also recommended first-class players in Australia wear helmets made to British safety standards while batting against medium pace or fast bowling.

That included the use of specially designed neck guards, known as StemGuards.

But they are not compulsory and Smith, who collapsed to the ground face first after the vicious ball from Jofra Archer smacked into the side of his neck, in scenes reminiscent of the Hughes incident, was not wearing a neck guard.

He said afterwards they made him claustrophobic and uncomfortable.