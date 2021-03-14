Dubai: India cricket star Harbhajan Singh has revealed he and Bollywood wife Geeta Basra are expecting their second child.
The happy couple dropped the news on social media on Sunday evening. Basra, 37, took the lead on Instagram and Twitter, sharing pictures of Harbhajan and their four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha.
Harbhajan’s former India teammate Suresh Raina led the congratulations, posting love hearts in the comment section of Basra’s Insta post.
Harbhajan’s 2021 Indian Premier League team, Kolkata Knight Riders, also took time out to hail the news.
“All the best to Harbhajan and Geeta with the newest addition to their beautiful family!” they tweeted.
Hinaya was pictured holding a T-shirt with the tagline: “Soon to be big sister.”
“Coming soon. July 2021,” Basra captioned the picture.
The actor, best known for featuring in “The Train” co-starring Emraan Hashmi, tied the knot with the senior off-spinner in Jalandhar in 2015 after a five-year courtship.
In 2019, Harbhajan, 40, had announced his acting debut with the Tamil film “Dikkiloona”. He will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil romantic-sports-comedy “Friendship”.