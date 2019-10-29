Lincoln, New Zealand: Colin Munro smashed an unbeaten hundred as New Zealand XI beat England by eight wickets in a warm-up T20 match here on Tuesday. England posted 188 for five from their 20 overs with James Vince making 46 and Joe Denly 39 not out, as per a media report.
In reply, Munro smashed 107 from 57 balls, his innings laced with nine fours and seven sixes to lead the home team to an eight-wicket victory with nine balls to spare. England’s five-match T20 series against New Zealand starts on Friday.