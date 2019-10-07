London: Chris Silverwood was named England head coach on Monday in place of Trevor Bayliss as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) opted against another overseas candidate to take the team forward.

British media reported last week that former India and South Africa coach Gary Kirsten had emerged as the leading contender, but Silverwood, the team’s former bowling coach, was preferred.

“Chris was the standout candidate,” England director of cricket Ashley Giles said. “He is what we need to take our international teams forward. He’s somebody we know well, but it is his intimate understanding of our structures and systems and his close relationships with test captain Joe Root and white-ball captain Eoin Morgan that will help us develop our plans for the next few years.”