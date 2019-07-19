UAE opener is revisiting his basics as a coach as he embarks on another milestone

Dubai: UAE opener and coach Chirag Suri is adopting a smart learning process to fine-tune his game as he embarks on another milestone in his career.

Speaking to Gulf News, the 24-year-old, who coaches as the Front Foot Sports Academy in Dubai, said: “I am reinventing myself at the academy. When I teach the youngsters the basics it helps me revisit my technique and make any necessary corrections to my game.

“I am in a better position to analyse the game and I think it is benefiting me.”

Suri is gearing up to play for the Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 Canada where he will rub shoulders with some of the sport’s illustrious names from the past and the present.

Toronto Nationals comprises former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, Yuvraj Singh, the Indian all-rounder who retired recently, West Indian limited-overs star Kieron Pollard and New Zealander Trent Boult, who played in the nail-biting ICC World Cup 2019 final against England at Lord’s last Sunday.

Suri gained experience as a member of Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and also played for the Bengal Tigers in the UAE T10 league.

By taking part in these franchise leagues, Suri is aiming to iron out the rough edges in his game and to become a more complete player.

“Honestly, it feels overwhelming to be part of such a league,” he said, “The IPL and Twenty10 experience is priceless. It’s a learning experience and learning from such quality cricketers is even better.

“It’s very important for my growth, even though it is only a small percentage. I need those few percentages to become a complete player.

“Whether it is mentally or in my technique, these small percentages make a big difference. It could even happen by watching the star players at the nets or in a match. I see it as a big chance.”

Suri, who is hoping to travel to Canada in time to play in the Global T20 opener, last played for the UAE against Zimbabwe in April, where he scored 46 in a match that the UAE lost on Duckworth-Lewis method.

The affable opener allayed fears of being rusty, saying: “I played in the Ramadan tournament in the UAE and trained in Gujarat under Umesh Patwal, the former Afghanistan team batting coach. We also have regular camps for the UAE team.”