Dubai: Chennai Super Kings and India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad on Monday smashed an unprecedented seven successive sixes in one over of a 50-over domestic match — courtesy of a no-ball.
Gaikwad, who has played one ODI and nine Twenty20 matches for India and finished as the top run-getter in the Indian Premier League in 2021, hammered 42 runs for Maharashtra in a seven-delivery over against Uttar Pradesh.
The quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy — India’s inter-state 50-over competition — took place at the world’s biggest cricket stadium, in Ahmedabad.
Bizarre game
Gaikwad is the first player to hit seven sixes in one over in a List A category match.
But Lee Germon of New Zealand holds the all-time List A record with eight sixes in a bizarre 77-run over of multiple deliberate wides and no-balls in a 1990 Shell Trophy match, when Wellington intentionally gave away runs to try to tempt Canterbury into recklessness.
Gaikwad, 25, finished unbeaten on 220 as his team made 330-5.
Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh was on the receiving end of his six-hitting blitz in the 49th over.
Gaikwad made his T20 international debut last year after a sterling performance as an attacking opener with Chennai. It is the second record by an Indian batsman in as many weeks, after Tamil Nadu’s N Jagadeesan smashed 277 against Arunachal Pradesh, the highest ever score in the 50-over format, surpassing the 268 of England’s Alistair Brown against Glamorgan in 2002.