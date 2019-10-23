India is very proud to have MS Dhoni, says the newly elected BCCI President Ganguly

MS Dhoni Image Credit: Reuters

Mumbai: Questions around former India skipper MS Dhoni refuses to die down and while nobody is sure if he will don the gloves again for the national team, newly elected BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has made it clear that Dhoni will be respected and what he thinks will matter.

"I don't know what's in his mind. India is very proud to have MS Dhoni. Till I am around everybody will be respected. Dhoni's achievements make India proud," Ganguly said about his former teammate.

In fact, Ganguly also said that he is yet to speak to the former India skipper on the matter and will do so. "I am yet to talk to him. I will have a word soon with one of the greats of the Indian game.

Ganguly also brought out his own example and how he made a comeback to the team when everyone though he was finished.

"I have always said when I was left out and the entire world said 'I will never make it.' I came back and played for 4 years. Champions don't finish very quickly," he explained.

Speaking to reporters after India's historic whitewash of South Africa in the 3-Test rubber, Virat Kohli said Ganguly hasn't spoken to him about anything related to Dhoni's future.

"I congratulated him (Ganguly). It's great that he has become BCCI president. He will get in touch with me when he has to. I will go meet him when he tells me to. He has not spoken to me about that (MS Dhoni's future)," Kohli said.

Earlier, Ganguly had said he would talk to Kohli on October 24 when India's squad for the home Test and T20I series against Bangladesh will be announced.

"I will find out from the selectors when I meet them on 24th. I will find out what the selectors are thinking. Then I will put my opinion," Ganguly had told reporters at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) premises last week.

Asked if a cricketer can take such a long break, he said: "I was nowhere in picture (when it transpired). So my first selection committee meeting will be on 24th."