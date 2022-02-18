Dubai: The rise of Yash Dhull has been phenomenal. The India Under-19 cricket captain has become the toast of the country in February 2022 — a month that made him a player to watch. Dhull scored a century against Australia in the Under-19 World Cup semi-final and captained India to their fifth Under-19 World Cup title.
The Delhi Captials picked Dhull in the Indian Premier League mega auction, where many experienced players went unsold. That was on February 13. Four days later, Dhull scored a century (113) on debut for Delhi against Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy.
Young batter
Opening the batting, Yash struck a ton off just 133 balls in Guwahati, and since then, accolades have been pouring in for the young batter. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan tweeted: “100 on his first-class debut — Yash Dhull is a player we will be seeing lots over the next few years.”
Former Indian left-hander Vinod Kambli said the batter is just one good season away from donning the senior Team India jersey.
“Yash Dhull has announced his arrival in the first-class matches in style. Played with great composure to achieve a century, I am sure with consistent domestic performances and a good IPL season, playing for India is on the cards for this young lad. Congratulations Mr Dhull,” Kambli, who also shot into the limelight along with Sachin Tendulkar as a teenager, wrote on KOO.
Back at his best
Dhull’s talent was first noticed when he struck a half-century against UAE in the Asia Cup at the ICC Academy Ground, but subsequently, he went quiet. But he was soon back at his best. Against South Africa, he scored a battling 82 that drew comparisons with former Indian captain Virat Kohli.
This year, Dhull has been scoring heavily. He also showed the versatility to bat anywhere in the top order. That’s good news for Indian cricket.