In the first match of the tournament, Bawa had hit an unbeaten 101 for Gladiators but Aryan Lakra’s unbeaten 101 made the chase of 231 look easy for Trojans. Bawa was again among the runs through another unbeaten 103 from 80 balls but his team lost to Titans by six wickets. The architect of Titans win was Alishan Sharafu, who hit 149 runs.