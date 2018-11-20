Coach Singh has set the bar higher after becoming the first coach to win the T10 league with Kerala Kings winning the title in the inaugural edition last year. Asked what would be the key to success in this format, he said: “Not many T10 leagues are played across the globe, so getting to understand is important. It’s all about skills. One has to be on the button from ball one when you bowl and while batting, you need to choose the areas where you can hit the ball as soon as you go in. No time to settle in. So it is pure skill and execution,” he added.