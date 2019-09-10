Geoffrey Boycott Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

London: Former England skippers Geoffrey Boycott and Andrew Strauss have been conferred with knighthoods.

Both were given knighthoods in former Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation honours list for their service to sport.

Boycott, 78, played 108 Tests for England from 1964 to 1982 in which he scored 8,114 runs and was captain on four occasions in 1978 in place of the injured Mike Brearley.

Andrew Strauss

Strauss, 42, played 100 Tests for England in which he scored 7,037 runs at an average of 40.91. He led England to two Ashes wins, as well as the No. 1 Test ranking, in his 50 Tests as captain.

A knighthood was given to his former batting partner Alastair Cook in the New Year Honours List.