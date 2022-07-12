Who would challenge Jasprit Bumrah as the best all format bowler in the current bowlers? That was the tweet of Sachin Tendulkar when Bumrah single-handedly blew away England in the first One Day International (ODI) at Kia Oval with his career-best figures of 6/19 to skittle them out for just 110.
And there is no doubt Bumrah is by far the leading bowler in all formats for Team India as well as in the world. Bumrah has picked 128 wickets in just 30 Test matches at an average of under 22, in ODIs he has picked 119 wickets in 70 games at an economy rate of just 4.65 per over and in T20 Internationals 69 wickets at a phenomenal average of 19.46 at 6.46 per over.
Firing heavy balls
Add that with his IPL record is also too good to show he is the best in the world’s premier franchise tournament, where he has picked up 145 wickets in 120 games at 7.39 per over and at an average of just 23. What makes him standout from the rest of the fast bowlers is the way he goes about his work with a smile and he is your go to man for every captain whenever a breakthrough is required, he has also turned many matches on its head single-handedly.
With the T20 World Cup coming up in Australia this October and the ODI World Cup in India the following year, Rohit Sharma will be hoping Boom Boom Bumrah keeps firing the heavy balls to help India win the elusive world titles, which have been so near yet so far from team India.
On the lighter side after India’s 10-wicket win, Wasim Jaffer tweeted: “Alexa, play Jasprit Bumrah. Sorry Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable.”