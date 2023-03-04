Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her Indian cricketer-husband Virat Kohli visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.
Videos and photographs of the celebrity couple’s visit did the rounds on social media. The couple sat next to each other as Kohli interacted with a priest.
Sharma was seen wearing a light pink saree, while Kohli was wearing a white dress. He seemed to keep his head down as he prayed, with the priest seated beside him. At one point, the priest leans in and talks to him.
The couple got married in 2017 in Italy. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021. Sharma will next be seen in ‘Chakda Xpress’, a movie based on the life of Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami.