Sachin Tendulkar during one of his past birthday celebrations with wife Anjali Tendulkar. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: During his playing days, April 24 every year would be a happening day for Indian cricket as the cricket fraternity would rise as one to wish Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday. The tradition hasn’t quite changed as the little master turned 47 on Friday - setting off an avalanche of wishes on the social media from members of the current Indian team, his erstwhile teammates and of course, the fans.

Leading the chorus was India skipper Virat Kohli, who was inspired to take up the game by watching him. “Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year paaji,” wrote Kohli on his twitter.

Virendra Sehwag, an erstwhile opening partner of Tendulkar, did something thoughtful as he put up a collage of different pictures to illustrate his never-say -die spirit. He wrote: “True that the great man could stop time in India when batting. But the biggest inspiration Sachin paaji’s career is summed up in these two pictures. Much needed to remember especially in these difficult times that after every adversary comes victory.’’

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh never hid his admiration for Tendulkar and he too wished him on social media. His post read: “To the legend with an eternal sweet spot on the bat and in our hearts. Here’s wishing Master Blaster Sachin a very happy birthday. May your life continue to shine like your records and may you continue to inspire billions through your noble deeds. Loads of love and best wishes.

Sourav Ganguly, now president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former India captain who formed the famous ‘Fav Four’ with Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman, wrote: “Wish Sachin a very happy birthday. Have a healthy and happy life.”

Laxman wrote: “Birthday greetings for dear Sachin. You were and continue to remain an inspiration. Wish you ever more joy in success in all that you do.”

“Happy birthday sir thank you for inspiring many and making people believe that dreams do come true. May god bless you with great health and you continue to inspire and guide us always,” said India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Suresh Raina said: “Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar paji! Wishing you lots of health and happiness always. I have been so fortunate to share many memorable innings with you, specially my debut 100 & when you completed your 100th century.”