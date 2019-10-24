Netizens also claim that the girl's action shows similarities with that of Bumrah's too

Screen-grab from the viral video. Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has tweeted a video in which a girl can be seen copying out-of-favour off spinner Harbhajan Singh's bowling action.

"Hey Harbhajan Singh, looks like you're her inspiration...like a lot of other aspiring spinners in the country," Aakash said along with a 15-second video he tweeted on Wednesday.

The video immediately went viral on social media with many netizens also claiming that the girl's action also shows similarities with that of Jasprit Bumrah's.

Harbhajan and Aakash both have been part of the Hindi commentary team for the recent matches of Team India.

Recently, it was announced that the ace off-spinner will be making his big screen debut in Tamil cinema. He will make his debut in a Santhanam film titled "Dikkiloona".