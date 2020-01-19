He achieved the feat in the ongoing 3rd ODI against Australia in Bengaluru

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third and final ODI cricket match against Australia, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, January 19, 2020. Image Credit: PTI

Bengaluru: India vice-captain Rohit Sharma became the third fastest batsman to reach 9,000 ODI runs during the series deciding third and final game against Australia here on Sunday.

Rohit needed four runs to get to the landmark and the senior India opener got to it in the final ball of the first over of India's innings to sit behind skipper Virat Kohli and South Africa's AB de Villiers.

Kohli achieved the feat in 194 innings and he is followed by de Villiers (205 innings).

Rohit (216 innings) beat batting greats Sourav Ganguly (228 innings), Sachin Tendulkar (235 innings) and Brian Lara 239 innings) to the feat.

The series is locked 1-1 and here the Aussies rode Steve Smith's 131 to post 286/9 in 50 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first.