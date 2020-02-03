India skipper Kohli was chatting on mobile after win over New Zealand

If you know, you know: Virat Kohli takes a call Image Credit: AFP

London: A picture doing the rounds where India skipper Virat Kohli is seen talking on the phone has caught, among others, Ben Stokes' attention. And the England all-rounder has brought out his wittiest best in a social media post.

On Monday, ESPNcricinfo's official Twitter handle shared a photo of Kohli clad in Indian jersey, making a phone call. The skipper was snapped after India recorded a 5-0 T20I series sweep over New Zealand.

"If you were on the phone with Virat Kohli, what would you tell him?" the cricinfo asked.

Replying to the picture, Stokes said: "Ben Stokes - if you know you know"

He was referring to an expletive that Kohli has used to express himself on the cricket field.