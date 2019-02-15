For Lahore skipper Mohammad Hafeez it was a disappointing loss and admitted his team should have posted a bigger total after such a fine start. “We had a good total but we should have posted around 190 runs. All credit to Islamabad for bowling well. We could have bowled better at the death. I always want my bowlers to attack but we could not break the Hussain Talat-Cameron Delport partnership. Our pacer Shaheen (Afridi) also had a bad day with the ball.”