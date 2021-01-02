Kolkata: Sourav Ganguly, former Indian captain and president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was rushed to Woodlands Hospital after complaining of chest pain on Saturday morning. The former star had a minor heart attack and is reported to be stable now, according to hospital sources.
Ganguly was working out at the gymnasium, located in the ground floor of his south Kolkata residence, when he had a 'blackout.' The 48-year-old former star is reported to have recovered himself and called up the family doctor, who advised immediate hospitalisation.
Regarded as a cultural icon in Kolkata, the news of Ganguly taking ill sent the local media circles, including the regional TV channels, in a tizzy with unconfirmed reports of him having to undergo an angioplasty.
''He (Ganguly) is stable. Senior doctors are looking after him. We will let you know once we get further updates,'' Snehashis Ganguly, his elder brother and a former first class cricketer of repute, told the media.
Apart from his role as a cricket administrator, Ganguly is an extremely popular brand ambassador for numerous products. His name is also being touted as a potential chief ministerial candidate of BJP in the forthcoming assembly elections early next year.