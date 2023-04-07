Mirpur: Bangladesh wrapped up its one-off cricket Test against Ireland with a seven-wicket win just after lunch on the fourth day Friday.

Mushfiqur Rahim. who scored 126 in the first innings, sealed victory for Bangladesh with 51 not out, while Mominul Hague was unbeaten on 20.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said: “This was a match where we could experiment with a few things. We tried to do that, some things came off and some things didn’t.

Test wicket

“I thought we were positive enough and the wicket suited the way we wanted to bat. That’s one area where we are looking to change our approach and that worked in the match. I wouldn’t say this was an ideal Test wicket but it was a good batting track.”

Liton Das gave Bangladesh a fluent start before he was bowled by paceman Mark Adair for 23. Offspinner Andy McBrine, who registered an Ireland record 6-118 in the first innings, then had Najmul Hossain caught by skipper Andrew Balbirnie for 4.

But Tamim and Mushfiqur put on 62 for the third wicket.

Bangladesh earlier took 36 minutes to wrap up Ireland’s second innings after the visitors resumed on 286-6.

Pace bowler Ebadat Hossain rattled the stumps of McBrine in the fifth over of the day after he added one run to his overnight 71 to make a career-best 72. Ebadat then had Graham Hume caught by Das for 14 to finish with 3-37.

108 off 162

Lorcan Tucker made 108 off 162 balls with 14 fours and one six while Harry Tector hit 56.

Balbirnie said: “We showed a lot of grit. We all really enjoyed playing Test cricket again. You have to show a lot of fight, which we did, but obviously it wasn’t enough in the end.

“It’s a learning curve for us, understanding that when you win the toss and bat in these conditions you have to score more runs and bat much longer periods of time. We did that in the second innings. So many things to be happy about, Andy was brilliant with ball and bat, Lorcan with his century, Harry with two fifties in the match.”

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took 4-90 for Bangladesh, following his 5-58 in the first innings.