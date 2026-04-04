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Bangladesh seeks closer cricket ties with India

BCB reaches out to BCCI to explore tours and new collaborations

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Upcoming men’s and women’s tours are part of broader collaboration plans.
Upcoming men’s and women’s tours are part of broader collaboration plans.

Dubai: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has expressed interest in expanding cricket cooperation with India, both in existing arrangements and potential new areas, the board confirmed.

Nazmul Abedin Fahim, BCB’s Director of Cricket Operations, told ANI that the outreach came through a formal letter sent via email to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). “We maintain regular communication with cricket boards around the world. As part of that, we recently reached out to the BCCI to explore opportunities for collaboration,” he said.

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The letter highlighted upcoming fixtures between the two countries. Fahim noted that the Indian men’s team is set to tour Bangladesh in September, while the Bangladesh women’s team is scheduled to travel to India later. Beyond these tours, the BCB also proposed discussions on other possibilities for reciprocal cricket initiatives.

“We included in the letter a request to explore any other possibilities for cricket collaboration between our boards,” Fahim added.

The move reflects Bangladesh’s growing ambition to strengthen ties with its neighbours in the cricketing world, not just through scheduled series but also through broader exchanges and partnerships.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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