Bangladesh seeks closer cricket ties with India

BCB reaches out to BCCI to explore tours and new collaborations
Dubai: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has expressed interest in expanding cricket cooperation with India, both in existing arrangements and potential new areas, the board confirmed.
Nazmul Abedin Fahim, BCB’s Director of Cricket Operations, told ANI that the outreach came through a formal letter sent via email to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). “We maintain regular communication with cricket boards around the world. As part of that, we recently reached out to the BCCI to explore opportunities for collaboration,” he said.
The letter highlighted upcoming fixtures between the two countries. Fahim noted that the Indian men’s team is set to tour Bangladesh in September, while the Bangladesh women’s team is scheduled to travel to India later. Beyond these tours, the BCB also proposed discussions on other possibilities for reciprocal cricket initiatives.
“We included in the letter a request to explore any other possibilities for cricket collaboration between our boards,” Fahim added.
The move reflects Bangladesh’s growing ambition to strengthen ties with its neighbours in the cricketing world, not just through scheduled series but also through broader exchanges and partnerships.