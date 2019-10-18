Bangladesh desperately look for a decent leggie for their national team

Bangladesh's Jubair Hossain. Image Credit: IANS

Dhaka: Bangladesh have upped in the ante in their quest for a quality leg-spin bowler, with two domestic first-class coaches sacked for not fielding one in the National Cricket League.

The unusual requirement was introduced as Bangladesh desperately look for a decent leggie for their national team as they struggle in international cricket.

The lack of domestic match practice for batsmen against leg spin was also laid bare as Afghan wizard Rashid Khan tore apart Bangladesh in the recent series.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Friday that two coaches had been withdrawn for not following instructions.

Dhaka failed to field leg-spinner Jubair Hossain while Khulna ignored Rishad Hossain in their recent first-round domestic matches.

“We had given clear instructions to play leg-spinners in the NCL, but neither ... was picked in the starting 11,” board president Nazmul Hassan said.