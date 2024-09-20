Dubai: Former Bangladesh coach Dav Whatmore feels that Bangladesh now boasts a strong pace bowling lineup, capable of challenging the best in the world. The Tigers, who arrived in India with momentum after securing their first series win on Pakistani soil, put India on the backfoot during the first innings of the opening Test in Chennai. Young fast bowler Hasan Mahmud delivered a stunning spell, claiming his second five-wicket haul in consecutive Tests.

“Bangladesh certainly did play very well in Pakistan, it wasn’t just a flash in the pan. Bangladesh has been steadily improving, and they had a very good buildup to this Test series. The India series is going to be an interesting series of games. Slowly but surely, the Bangladesh team has developed a group of good, experienced players, and that makes a difference in the longer format,” the 70-year-old Whatmore told Gulf News.

“They’ve also got some good youngsters, particularly in the pace-bowling area. The challenge now is to manage the small transition when the older players leave and develop the young ones, but I think they’re on the right track,” Whatmore added.

A strong spin attack with a pace surprise

Traditionally known for their spin-dominant bowling, Bangladesh surprised India with a formidable pace trio of Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, and the impressive Hasan Mahmud. Mahmud troubled India’s top batters, including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant.

The 24-year-old Mahmud, playing only his third Test, kept the Indian batters under pressure. His five-wicket haul against Pakistan in the second innings of the final Test at Rawalpindi boosted his confidence, helping Bangladesh reduce India to 144 for six before a counterattack from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja propelled India to 376.

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud had produced a match-winning spell against Pakistan in Rawalpindi last month. Image Credit: AFP

Who is Hasan Mahmud?

Hasan Mahmud, 24, keeps his bowling approach simple but generates tremendous pace with his front-on action. He made his debut in the Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe in 2020 after progressing through Bangladesh’s age-group system. Hasan also represented Bangladesh in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup. His performances in the Bangladesh Premier League earned him a place in the national team for shorter formats.

Mahmud starred in Gemcon Khulna’s title-winning run in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup in November 2020, which earned him a spot in the ODI side for the series against the West Indies in 2021.

Bangladesh players celebrate a wicket during India's first innings. Image Credit: AFP

The transition to a pace revolution

Former Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal, now a commentator, credited former captain Mominul Haque for the resurgence of fast bowlers in Bangladesh.

During his tenure as captain, Mominul emphasized the importance of pace bowling. “He spoke to all the domestic team captains and coaches, insisting on allowing pace bowlers to bowl a minimum of 12-15 overs per match. He also received support from the Bangladesh Cricket Board, and now the team is reaping the rewards of his efforts,” Tamim told the official broadcasters.