They want to do what no other Bangladesh side has done before, says coach Domingo

Bangladesh thrashed New Zealand in the first Test Image Credit: AFP

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has said his team are looking to achieve something no other Test team from the country has done before — win a series in New Zealand. Bangladesh face the Kiwis in the second Test at the Hagley Oval, starting from Sunday.

Bangladesh are leading the two-match series 1-0 after their eight-wicket win over the World Test champions at Bay Oval.

“They want to try and do what no other Bangladesh side’s done before and that’s win a series in New Zealand. They’re halfway there, the job’s not done, but they’re very driven to try and achieve something very special than can inspire another generation of Bangladeshi cricketers,” said Domingo. “It’s a young side so they don’t come here with all the scars that some of the older players have gained from playing against New Zealand so many times. There is a really good spirit in the side at the moment. Good energy, like I said, there are many young players who have started to make a career in Bangladesh cricket. So, very driven and very determined.”

Domingo, who was previously the head coach of South Africa, gave full credit to the players for a superlative performance in the first Test. “It’s been a pretty cool couple of days,” he said. “The guys have really enjoyed it because they had some losses before in New Zealand. New Zealand are one of the best sides in the world and you have to play really well to compete and beat them.