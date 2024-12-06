Dubai: Defending champions Bangladesh stormed into the Asia Cup Under-19 final with a commanding seven-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Pacers Iqbal Hossain Emon and Maruf Mridha spearheaded Bangladesh’s triumph, dismantling Pakistan’s batting line-up. Meanwhile, Indian prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi powered his side to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in a low-scoring encounter at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

This marks the second consecutive semi-final exit for Pakistan, who were upset by hosts UAE in last year’s tournament.

Pakistan entered the semi-finals as group toppers after an emphatic win against India in the opening match and dominant performances in the group stage. Their success was built on strong contributions from their top order, with opener Shahzaib Khan smashing two centuries and fellow batters Usman Khan and Muhammad Riazullah providing critical support. However, Bangladesh’s Maruf Mridha shattered Pakistan’s momentum by dismissing both openers for ducks, leaving them reeling.

Bangladesh players celebrate after dismissing Pakistan to a low score. The seven-wicket win enabled the defending champions to set up a meeting with India in the final. Image Credit: ACC/X

Despite a promising 42-run stand between Riazullah and skipper Saad Baig, Emon broke through to claim a crucial four-wicket haul. Farhan Yousaf’s run-a-ball 32 offered some resistance, pushing Pakistan past the 100-run mark before they were bowled out for 116 in 37 overs.

Chasing 117, Bangladesh also stumbled early, losing both openers cheaply. However, skipper Azizul Hakim’s unbeaten 61 anchored the innings, sealing Bangladesh’s place in Sunday’s final against India in Dubai.

Indian openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre gave their team a rollicking start in chase of the low target in the semi-finals. Image Credit: ACC/X

Blistering display

In the other semi-final, Sri Lanka struggled to gain momentum after electing to bat first. Early wickets left them on the back foot until wicketkeeper-batter Sharujan Shanmuganathan (42) and Lakvin Abeysinghe (69) stitched together a vital 93-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Once separated, Sri Lanka’s innings collapsed, folding for 173 in 46.2 overs.