Bangladesh will play record 4-time winners India for the title in Potchefstroom on Sunday

Mahmudul Hasan Joy of Bangladesh plays a shot. Image Credit: ICC

Potchefstroom, South Africa: Mahmudul Hasan Joy hit a century as Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by six wickets Thursday to book a clash against holders India in the final of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Mahmudul made 100 off 127 balls as Bangladesh knocked off New Zealand's total of 211-8 with almost six overs remaining to reach the final for the first time.

A unbeaten 75 from Beckham Wheeler-Greenall was the highlight of a scrappy New Zealand innings, with Shoriful Islam taking 3-45 and Shamim Hossain and Hasan Murad both picking up two wickets.