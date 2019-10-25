Aaron Finch looks on in the field during the 2019 Cricket World Cup second semi-final against England. Image Credit: AFP

Melbourne: Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch craves for continuity in team selection ahead of next year’s Twenty20 World Cup at home as they prepare the blueprint for success with three-match series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan from Sunday.

With a year left for the T20 World Cup, Australia will kick off their home summer at Adelaide Oval on Sunday with the first of three Twenty20 Internationals against 2014 world champions Sri Lanka.

The 2009 champions Pakistan will be their next opponents in another three-match series starting in Sydney on November 3 and Finch said he hopes the group chosen for the six matches will provide the base for the T20 World Cup squad.

“We know what style we want to go with over the next 12 months. That makes it a bit clearer to be able to map out how you go about that. I expect it to be a little bit smoother. Obviously, with form and injury, the personnel can change,” Finch said.