David Warner
David Warner with his two daughters. Image Credit: Instagram
Also in this package

Australian cricketer David Warner is continuing to entertain his fans during the coronavirus lockdown with his TikTok videos featuring Indian songs. This time, he chose to show his moves on a popular song from Bollywood film ‘Housefull 4’ starring Akshay Kumar, and his daughters joined in.

The Australian opener has shared a number of videos ranging from dancing on hit Bollywood songs to lip-syncing famous dialogues of Indian movie stars like Mahesh Babu and Prabhas.

Last month, Warner had shared a video dancing on another of Akshay Kumar's popular songs, which had become quite famous among his followers.

On June 13, Warner once again posted a video performing the same dance moves and this time he was accompanied by his daughters.

Warner, posted the clip on TikTok originally then shared it on his Instagram account, @davidwarner31.

Tagging Kumar in his post on Instagram, Warner wrote: "When your clowns want to copy your dance #bala #thebalachallenge #akshay @akshaykumar".

This is not the first time Warner has collaborated with a Bollywood star. On Friday, June 12, Warner shared a TikTok video on his Instagram page with actress Shilpa Shetty. Shetty is seen singing comically as Warner laughs.

“This made me laugh so much. Crazy time @theshilpashetty,” he wrote in the caption.

Fans seem to enjoy Warner’s content and he has especially gotten attention from social media users in India.

Commenting on the clip, user nabendu__ wrote: “Lots of love from India.”

Instagrammer chaoticcalm_rv posted: “Warner loves Indian TikTok videos.”