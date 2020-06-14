Australian cricketer David Warner is continuing to entertain his fans during the coronavirus lockdown with his TikTok videos featuring Indian songs. This time, he chose to show his moves on a popular song from Bollywood film ‘Housefull 4’ starring Akshay Kumar, and his daughters joined in.
The Australian opener has shared a number of videos ranging from dancing on hit Bollywood songs to lip-syncing famous dialogues of Indian movie stars like Mahesh Babu and Prabhas.
Last month, Warner had shared a video dancing on another of Akshay Kumar's popular songs, which had become quite famous among his followers.
On June 13, Warner once again posted a video performing the same dance moves and this time he was accompanied by his daughters.
Warner, posted the clip on TikTok originally then shared it on his Instagram account, @davidwarner31.
Tagging Kumar in his post on Instagram, Warner wrote: "When your clowns want to copy your dance #bala #thebalachallenge #akshay @akshaykumar".
This is not the first time Warner has collaborated with a Bollywood star. On Friday, June 12, Warner shared a TikTok video on his Instagram page with actress Shilpa Shetty. Shetty is seen singing comically as Warner laughs.
“This made me laugh so much. Crazy time @theshilpashetty,” he wrote in the caption.
Fans seem to enjoy Warner’s content and he has especially gotten attention from social media users in India.
Commenting on the clip, user nabendu__ wrote: “Lots of love from India.”
Instagrammer chaoticcalm_rv posted: “Warner loves Indian TikTok videos.”