Chasing the target, Islamabad lost an early wicket when opener Cameron Delport fell to the fourth ball of the first over Imad Wasim for a duck when he mistimed his shot into the hands of Ingram at mid-off. Umer Khan picked the prize wicket of Luke Ronchi in the seventh over having him caught at long off by Ingram for 26. Philip Salt and Ronchi had put on 43 runs for the second wicket. In the same over, Umer had Hussain Talat stumped by wicketkeeper Dunk for 1.