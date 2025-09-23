But, given the form India are in, it is more likely that they will beat both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and romp into the final. This probable scenario gives Sri Lanka all the more reason to up their game and win against Pakistan, for a loss would realistically end their campaign. As for Pakistan, a win would put them in good stead for the dream final against India if everything else goes according to the form book and there are no nasty surprises elsewhere. If they lose, and then beat Bangladesh, while India win all their matches, the second finalist will then be decided on net run rate as the three teams will all finish with one win each.