Dubai: Ahead of the high-octane Super Four clash against Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, star India batter Virat Kohli was seen sweating it out along with his teammates in Dubai, wearing a high-altitude mask during his training.

Former Indian captain was seen running on the ground while wearing a high-altitude mask.

Competitive edge

The training mask helps one re-create conditions of high altitude under normal circumstances. It is used by professional athletes to achieve the benefits of high-altitude training. The adjustable channels/valves in the front can help reduce the amount of Oxygen received by the athlete.

On wearing this mask, the body adapts to this reduced intake of life-giving gas and makes the heart and lungs work harder. When it is taken off, the body gets a huge boost as it adapts to restricted oxygen and is able to use it in a better manner, which enhances performance. This gives an athlete a competitive edge over others.

The rest of his teammates were also seen taking part in the practice session.

Struggling with poor form

Virat Kohli has been under a lot of criticism for his poor batting form in recent times.

Since his last international century over a thousand days back, Kohli has represented India in 70 matches and scored 2,648 runs across 84 innings at an average of 34.84. He has hit 25 half-centuries across all formats since his last international ton.

2022 in particular has been very tough for Kohli.

This year, Kohli has played only six T20Is for his side, across which he has scored 175 runs at an average of 35. His best score in the format this year is 59*. He has made two half-centuries for India in this format.

Across all formats this year, he has represented India in 18 matches and across 21 innings, he had been able to score only 570 runs at an average of 28.50. Only five half-centuries have come off his bat, with the best score being 79.

Doing well in Asia Cup

However, he has done well in Asia Cup so far. In two matches, he has scored 94 runs. His best score is an unbeaten 59* against Hong Kong. He is the second-highest run scorer in the tournament so far, next to Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan, who has scored 121 runs in two matches.

India will clash against Pakistan in its Super Four phase clash at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. Pakistan sealed this clash after their thumping 155-run win over Hong Kong.

India heads into the Super Four with a clean record, they are at the top of the table with two wins in two matches and four points. While Pakistan is in the second position with two points, one win in two matches.

India and Pakistan clashed in a moderate-scoring thriller at the Asia Cup, which incidentally was the opening match for both teams. India made a winning start to its title defence by defeating Pakistan by five wickets. Hardik Pandya (3/25) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) helped in bundling out Pakistan for 147 in 19.5 overs. Rizwan was Pakistan's top-scorer with 43.