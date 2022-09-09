Babar Azam
Babar Azam of Pakistan plays a shot against Sri Lanka during the Dubai International Stadium on September 9, 2022. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

 

Two quick wickets boost Sri Lanka

 

Runs are hard to come by and the loss of Fakhar Zaman and skipper Babar Azam has given the Sri Lankan bowling a big boost. Sri Lanka should try and restrict Pakistan to 140-150. With two new batters around, Sri Lankan spinners should fancy their chances. Still they have manged to keep the Pakistan batters quiet. After 12 overs, Pakistan are 78/3.

Tidy bowling by Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan bowlers have tried their best to arrest the run flow and managed to get the wicket of the dangerous Mohammad Rizwan, the skier caught by the wicketkeeper, to give debutant Pramod Madushan his maiden Twenty20 international wicket. So far the Sri Lankan bowlers have stuck to the plan and not allowed any easy runs on a wicket that is not easy for strokeplay. After 7 overs, Pakistan are 53/1.

Pakistani fans
Pakistani fans at the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the DP World Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on September 9, 2022. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The toss and the teams

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Sri Lanka have made two changes to the squad: Dhananjaya de Silva comes in for Charith Asalanka, and debutant Pramod Madushan replaces Asitha Fernando.

Pakistan also have made two changes: Shadab Khan, man of the match in the previous game against Afghanistan, is injured while Naseem Shah has been rested. Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali will play today.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Hassan Ali, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir and Mohammad Hasnain.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka and Pramod Madushan.

Sri Lankan fans
Sri Lankan fans at the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the DP World Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on September 9, 2022. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Preview: Spinners expected to play a big role

Dubai: Sri Lanka and Pakistan have good bowling options and spinners could play a big role in the final Super 4 match of the DP World Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday (September 9).

The second-day pitch, used by Afghanistan and India, wears a dry look and should help the bowlers. Toss could be vital as batting second will be easy on this pitch, as usual.