Gulf News readers joined our experts to take you through this evening's IPL 2021 in UAE clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Kolkata were in complete control against Rajasthan in Sharjah.

Gill and Mavi star in KKR’s rousing win over Rajasthan

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

What a mismatch it turned out to be? The Kolkata Knight Riders’ intent was matched only by the lack of it from the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. And there could have been only one result in the lopsided IPL 2021 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Kolkata won handsomely by 86 runs to safeguard their ambitions of making the playoff.

Kolkata are in fourth with 14 points and await the results of the Mumbai Indians’ game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. Punjab Kings, who beat the Chennai Super Kings earlier in the day, also have 12 points, the same as Mumbai.

Chasing Kolkata’s 171, Rajasthan seemed to be batting on a different strip as they capitulated to 85. After Yashasvi Jaiswal fell in the first over, it was a procession from the Rajasthan batsmen as Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Anuj Rawat and Glenn Phillips fell in quick succession. Only Rahul Tewatia (44) and Shivam Dube (18) showed some resistance as Shivam Mavi (4-21) and Lockie Ferguson struck (3-18) repeatedly.

Earlier, Kolkata notched 171/4 in 20 overs with openers Venkatesh Iyer (38 runs off 35 balls) and Shubhman Gill (56 off 44) providing a flying start. They added 79 in 10.5 overs, and the fall of wickets stifled the rest as they tried to increase the tempo.

09:26PM



09:24PM



09:23PM



OUT!

Tewatia's brave knock is ended by Mavi and Rajasthan, 85 all out, record the lowest total in this IPL season.

09:20PM



09:17PM



RUN OUT!

There's a mix up in the middle and Sakariya is run out for 1 from 5 balls. Rajasthan are 85/9 and that should be that...

09:15PM



Four!

Tewatia hits Ferguson for four to move on to 43 runs from 33 balls. 83/8 after 15 overs.

09:08PM



09:03PM



SIX!

Tewatia is on fire here and smashes Narine for six. 73/8.

09:02PM



09:01PM



Four!

Tewatia slots Ferguson away for four and is now on 27 from 19. He's making a fight of it... 66/8.

08:58PM



OUT!

Unadkat goes for another big hit and you can't blame him but he doesn't connect and is caught by Hassan. 62/8

08:56PM



Four!

Unadkat lashes out for four but...

08:53PM



SIX!

Massive six from Tewatia, he's letting off some steam it seems!

08:52PM



Four!

Two more fours from Tewatia off Mavi to add a bit of respectability to the score, but not much... 49/7.

08:50PM



Four!

Tewatia hits Mavi for a four.

08:48PM



08:47PM



OUT!

Norris is out for a duck. LBW from Chakravarthy. 35/7.

08:45PM



08:43PM



OUT!

Dube is clean bowled by Mavi for 18 from 20 balls. Rajasthan look like they just want to go home as quick as possible... 34/6.

08:39PM



08:37PM



OUT!

Phillips is clean bowled by Mavi for 8 runs from 12 balls.

08:34PM



08:33PM



SIX!

Now Phillips smashes Narine for six! Rajasthan are 30/4 after 7 overs.

08:32PM



08:32PM



SIX!

Dube smashes Narine for a massive six. Rajasthan need many more like that.

08:27PM



08:25PM



08:23PM



08:21PM



OUT!

Rawat's gone for LBW and this is looking like another disaster for Rajasthan. 13/4.

08:18PM



08:17PM



OUT!

Livingstone's gone for 6. Brilliant catch from Tripathi. Rajasthan are now 12/3...

08:13PM



Four!

Livingstone hits a boundary, and boy did Rajasthan need that.

08:12PM



Rajasthan are 4/2 and that looks more like a football score than a cricket score...

08:11PM



08:07PM



08:06PM



OUT!

It gets worse for Rajasthan as captain Samson goes for just 1 from 4 balls! Kolkata are well and truly on top here.

08:03PM



OUT!

Rajasthan are off to a terrible start as they lose Jaiswal in the first over for a duck.

08:00PM



Gill’s half-century helps KKR post 171 against Rajasthan

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

The Kolkata Knight Riders were full of intent from the start. And the result was a score of 171/4 in 20 overs against the Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2021 match they have to win. It should be good enough to stop Rajasthan, who have had a poor outing against the Mumbai Indians at the same venue.

But the pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is different from the one used on Tuesday. The ball has been coming onto the bat nicely. After Rajasthan put them to bat, Kolkata openers Venkatesh Iyer (38 runs off 35 balls) and Shubhman gill (56 off 44) were off to a flying start, adding 79 in 10.5 overs. The rest of the batsmen tried to increase the tempo, but fall of wickets stifled them.

The score of 171 is the highest in Sharjah in IPL 2021. Can Rajasthan overhaul it? On their day, they can. Is today the day?

07:56PM



So, Rajasthan need 172 to win but it won't be easy, the pitch is a little slow and the ball is keeping low...

07:47PM



07:47PM



Between Innings - Kolkata Knight Riders are 171 for 4

07:44PM



SIX!

Morgan blasts Morris over square leg for a huge six!

07:40PM



07:39PM



07:39PM



Four!

Morgan hits Rahman for four.

07:36PM



07:33PM



07:31PM



OUT!

Tripathi is clean bowled by Sakariya for 21 runs from 14 balls.

07:30PM



07:28PM



SIX!

Karthick smacks the ball out of the stadium! Huge hit!

07:25PM



07:23PM



07:22PM



07:21PM



OUT!

Gill goes for another big shot but he's caught.

07:20PM



Four!

Gill is just inches from clearing the boundary for what would have been another six. But he fell just short.

07:17PM



Half Century!

Shubman Gill is looking good out there as he races to 52 from 41 balls.

07:11PM



07:10PM



Four!

Tripathi hits Dube for a lovely four. And then he follows that up with another four with the next ball. Lovely stuff.

07:07PM



07:06PM



07:04PM



Four!

Gill smashes Rahman for four.

07:04PM



07:03PM



100 up for Kolkata

07:01PM



07:00PM



OUT!

Rana hits a six then goes for another big shot but is caught on the boundary for 12 from 5 balls.

06:57PM



Four!

Lovely hit from new man Rana off Tewatia.

06:56PM



06:54PM



06:53PM



OUT!

Iyer's clean bowled by Tewatia for 38 from 35 balls.

06:51PM



06:50PM



SIX!

Gill hits Tewatia for a beauty!

06:50PM



06:47PM



06:45PM



SIX!

Iyer is at it again with another huge hit.

06:44PM



SIX!

Iyer smashes Unadkat's slower ball for a six!

06:43PM



06:39PM



Kolkata are 50/0 after 8 overs.

06:37PM



06:31PM



Kolkata's openers Iyer and Gill look comfortable, the Rajasthan bowlers need a breakthrough soon to break this partnership. 44/0 after 7 overs.

06:29PM



06:27PM



06:27PM



06:20PM



06:20PM



SIX!

A decent start by Kolkata just gets better as Gill smashes a huge six! 26/0

06:18PM



06:15PM



06:10PM



Four!

Iyer smashes Morris for four. 2 overs gone, Kolkata are 15/0.

06:07PM



Four!

Gill hits a classy boundary in the first over.

06:04PM



Toss - Sanju Samson wins the toss, Rajasthan opt to bowl against Kolkata.

Kolkata's openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer are in the middle.

Kolkata cannot afford to lose against Rajasthan

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor (ADD BYLINES)

This is a must-win game for the Kolkata Knight Riders. If they fail to beat the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 game in Sharjah tonight (7 October), they could be in danger of missing the playoffs. The Mumbai Indians too have 12 points, but Kolkata have a better net run-rate if they tie on points. If Kolkata win, they will await the result of Mumbai’s game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.