Gulf News readers joined our experts to take you through this evening's IPL 2021 in UAE clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Full scorecard here
Gill and Mavi star in KKR’s rousing win over Rajasthan
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
What a mismatch it turned out to be? The Kolkata Knight Riders’ intent was matched only by the lack of it from the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. And there could have been only one result in the lopsided IPL 2021 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Kolkata won handsomely by 86 runs to safeguard their ambitions of making the playoff.
Kolkata are in fourth with 14 points and await the results of the Mumbai Indians’ game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. Punjab Kings, who beat the Chennai Super Kings earlier in the day, also have 12 points, the same as Mumbai.
Chasing Kolkata’s 171, Rajasthan seemed to be batting on a different strip as they capitulated to 85. After Yashasvi Jaiswal fell in the first over, it was a procession from the Rajasthan batsmen as Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Anuj Rawat and Glenn Phillips fell in quick succession. Only Rahul Tewatia (44) and Shivam Dube (18) showed some resistance as Shivam Mavi (4-21) and Lockie Ferguson struck (3-18) repeatedly.
Earlier, Kolkata notched 171/4 in 20 overs with openers Venkatesh Iyer (38 runs off 35 balls) and Shubhman Gill (56 off 44) providing a flying start. They added 79 in 10.5 overs, and the fall of wickets stifled the rest as they tried to increase the tempo.
OUT!
Tewatia's brave knock is ended by Mavi and Rajasthan, 85 all out, record the lowest total in this IPL season.
RUN OUT!
There's a mix up in the middle and Sakariya is run out for 1 from 5 balls. Rajasthan are 85/9 and that should be that...
Four!
Tewatia hits Ferguson for four to move on to 43 runs from 33 balls. 83/8 after 15 overs.
SIX!
Tewatia is on fire here and smashes Narine for six. 73/8.
Four!
Tewatia slots Ferguson away for four and is now on 27 from 19. He's making a fight of it... 66/8.
OUT!
Unadkat goes for another big hit and you can't blame him but he doesn't connect and is caught by Hassan. 62/8
Four!
Unadkat lashes out for four but...
SIX!
Massive six from Tewatia, he's letting off some steam it seems!
Four!
Two more fours from Tewatia off Mavi to add a bit of respectability to the score, but not much... 49/7.
Four!
Tewatia hits Mavi for a four.
OUT!
Norris is out for a duck. LBW from Chakravarthy. 35/7.
OUT!
Dube is clean bowled by Mavi for 18 from 20 balls. Rajasthan look like they just want to go home as quick as possible... 34/6.
OUT!
Phillips is clean bowled by Mavi for 8 runs from 12 balls.
SIX!
Now Phillips smashes Narine for six! Rajasthan are 30/4 after 7 overs.
SIX!
Dube smashes Narine for a massive six. Rajasthan need many more like that.
OUT!
Rawat's gone for LBW and this is looking like another disaster for Rajasthan. 13/4.
OUT!
Livingstone's gone for 6. Brilliant catch from Tripathi. Rajasthan are now 12/3...
Four!
Livingstone hits a boundary, and boy did Rajasthan need that.
Rajasthan are 4/2 and that looks more like a football score than a cricket score...
OUT!
It gets worse for Rajasthan as captain Samson goes for just 1 from 4 balls! Kolkata are well and truly on top here.
OUT!
Rajasthan are off to a terrible start as they lose Jaiswal in the first over for a duck.
Gill’s half-century helps KKR post 171 against Rajasthan
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
The Kolkata Knight Riders were full of intent from the start. And the result was a score of 171/4 in 20 overs against the Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2021 match they have to win. It should be good enough to stop Rajasthan, who have had a poor outing against the Mumbai Indians at the same venue.
But the pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is different from the one used on Tuesday. The ball has been coming onto the bat nicely. After Rajasthan put them to bat, Kolkata openers Venkatesh Iyer (38 runs off 35 balls) and Shubhman gill (56 off 44) were off to a flying start, adding 79 in 10.5 overs. The rest of the batsmen tried to increase the tempo, but fall of wickets stifled them.
The score of 171 is the highest in Sharjah in IPL 2021. Can Rajasthan overhaul it? On their day, they can. Is today the day?
So, Rajasthan need 172 to win but it won't be easy, the pitch is a little slow and the ball is keeping low...
Between Innings - Kolkata Knight Riders are 171 for 4
SIX!
Morgan blasts Morris over square leg for a huge six!
Four!
Morgan hits Rahman for four.
OUT!
Tripathi is clean bowled by Sakariya for 21 runs from 14 balls.
SIX!
Karthick smacks the ball out of the stadium! Huge hit!
OUT!
Gill goes for another big shot but he's caught.
Four!
Gill is just inches from clearing the boundary for what would have been another six. But he fell just short.
Half Century!
Shubman Gill is looking good out there as he races to 52 from 41 balls.
Four!
Tripathi hits Dube for a lovely four. And then he follows that up with another four with the next ball. Lovely stuff.
Four!
Gill smashes Rahman for four.
100 up for Kolkata
OUT!
Rana hits a six then goes for another big shot but is caught on the boundary for 12 from 5 balls.
Four!
Lovely hit from new man Rana off Tewatia.
OUT!
Iyer's clean bowled by Tewatia for 38 from 35 balls.
SIX!
Gill hits Tewatia for a beauty!
SIX!
Iyer is at it again with another huge hit.
SIX!
Iyer smashes Unadkat's slower ball for a six!
Kolkata are 50/0 after 8 overs.
Kolkata's openers Iyer and Gill look comfortable, the Rajasthan bowlers need a breakthrough soon to break this partnership. 44/0 after 7 overs.
SIX!
A decent start by Kolkata just gets better as Gill smashes a huge six! 26/0
Four!
Iyer smashes Morris for four. 2 overs gone, Kolkata are 15/0.
Four!
Gill hits a classy boundary in the first over.
Toss - Sanju Samson wins the toss, Rajasthan opt to bowl against Kolkata.
Kolkata's openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer are in the middle.
Kolkata cannot afford to lose against Rajasthan
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor (ADD BYLINES)
This is a must-win game for the Kolkata Knight Riders. If they fail to beat the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 game in Sharjah tonight (7 October), they could be in danger of missing the playoffs. The Mumbai Indians too have 12 points, but Kolkata have a better net run-rate if they tie on points. If Kolkata win, they will await the result of Mumbai’s game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.
Latest IPL news
- IPL 2021 in UAE: Gulf News readers and experts analyse Sunrisers Hyderabad’s stunning win over Royal Challengers Bangalore
- IPL 2021 in UAE: How Umran Malik of Sunrisers Hyderabad became the fastest Indian
- In Pictures: IPL 2021 in UAE - Jason Roy hits 44 as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 runs
The good news is that Kolkata middle-order overcame a stiff examination when they played the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals were humiliated by Mumbai. The results should buoy the spirits of Eoin Morgan’s side. But they should be wary of a wounded tiger. Rajasthan’s chances have evaporated, but captain Sanju Samson will want to go out on a high. That could sour KKR’s party. Will it? Let’s find out.