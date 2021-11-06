England's Liam Livingstone Image Credit: AFP

South Africa faced a must-win game against England in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. A loss in Sharjah would end the Proteas’ hopes of a semi-final spot. Did they pull off an upset? Follow the updates below...

A hat-trick for Rabada. Chris Jordan is caught down the field. Three wickets in three balls and England slump to 176/8. 14 needed off 3 ballsh Africa win by 11 runs. England finish at 178/8 in 20 overs.

And Woakes is out, trying to hit another six. Caught on the long on fence by Nortje, off Rabada. More drama. 14 needed off 5 balls.

Woakes can hit. And he can hit long. He hits a six of Pretorius. England are 176/5 in 19 overs. Need 14 off 6 balls for a win

A wicket adds to the spice. Livingstone falls to Pretorius and England are 165/5 in 18.1 overs. Is there a twist in the tale? But does it matter now?

Runs coming thick and fast for England. Captain Morgan helps himself to two fours and England are 165/4 in 18 overs. 25 needed off 12 balls

England are four down. Dawid Malan (33) is caught off Pretorius. That could be a minor detail since England only need 44 from 21 balls 146/4

Malan lofts Dwaine Pretorius for a straight six. Liam Livingstone showed he can do better by rifling a massive shot over midwicket, and followed it up with another huge shot in the same area. Two sixes off Rabada. And the third one disappeared over the sightscreen. This is some serious six-hitting. 19 runs from the over. 144/3 in 16 overs. And South Africa are out of the World Cup.

A fiery over from Nortje, clocking 150kph on the speed gun. Malan managed a boundary in between his struggles with pace. 117/3 in 14 overs. South Africa need a couple of wickets to come back into the match.

Ali's on fire. He sends a Shamsi delivery high over the pavilion. And repeats the shot with a lower trajectory, and David Miller takes it at long-on. England 110/3 in 12.2 overs. Still no cause for worry.

Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan are stringing together a partnership without undue risks. England doesn't have to hurry, but Ali lashes a six over extra cover, and strikes an on-drive to the fence. Markram the bowler. 104/2 in 12 overs

Kagiso Rabada hasn't had a good tournament. He struck a purple patch in one match but has been taken to cleaners in other matches. Here too he's been leaking runs. That's a serious worry for South Africa, since he's a frontline bowler. 81/2 in 10 overs. Halfway mark of the England innings.

South Africa have to restrict England to 131 or less than that, to beat Australia to the semi-finals on net run rate. Right now, that doesn't seem to be happening. England have a wobble, but should cross 131. They are 64/2 in 8 overs.

OUT!

Tabraiz Shamsi strikes. Traps Jonny Bairstow in front. England lose a second wicket. Is South Africa back in the game? Too early to say. 59/2 in 6.2 overs

OUT!

Big wicket for South Africa. Jos Buttler (26) falls, hits Anrich Nortje straight to Temba Bavuma at mid-off. Can South Africa pull it back? But the momentum is with England. 58/1 in 5.3 overs.

5 overs - Eng 50/0

England have raced away to 50 in 5 overs. Even an injury to Jason Roy hasn't slowed England. Moeen Ali has picked up well from Roy. And Buttler is blazing away.

Jason Roy retires hurt...

Roy is in tears with his head in his hands on the touchline. He was going so well on 20 from 15 balls when injury struck, and it looks serious. Is that his World Cup over with?

England's Jason Roy goes down after sustaining an injury. Image Credit: Reuters

INJURY!

Jason Roy looks to be in serious pain, he was running a single then fell to floor. It appears serious as he lays on his back, distraught...

4 overs - Eng 37/0 (Target 190)

Much better for England as they get 15 runs off the over.

3 overs - Eng 22/0 (Target 190)

Just two singles end the over. Remember, England need at least 87 to guarantee their semi-final spot...

2 overs - Eng 12/0 (Target 190)

England survived a huge scare in the first over. Huge shout for lbw against Jason Roy. Went for a review, but it was not given.

South Africa need to bowl England out for 131 or less to go through rather than Australia. England need to make at least 87 to ensure they go through...

Midway summary: South Africa pile on the runs in key England clash

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

Rassie van der Dussen ran riot at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. He struck a 60-ball 94 and shared a 103-run unbroken third-wicket stand with Aiden Markram (52 off 25 balls) as South Africa rattled up 189/2 in 20 overs in the Group 1 tie in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Saturday.

South Africa need a huge win to qualify for the semifinals after Australia beat the West Indies and are sitting on a good net run rate. After England chose to field, South got off to a quiet start but played the middle overs smartly.

But the 16th over was the turning point. Chris Woakes, who had an excellent three-over spell at the start, was taken for three sixes. Van der Dussen struck two of the and Markram the other. South Africa stepped up the scoring, and England were worried for the first time in the tournament.

A target of 190 is within England’s reach. But pressure is a strange beast. And South Africa boast of a strong attack. An interesting second session looms.

20 overs - SA 189/2 - England need 190 to win

Two more sixes from Van der Dussen and South Africa finish at 189/2 in 20 overs. What an innings from Rassie van der Dussen. 94 off 64 balls

07:42PM



19 overs - SA 173/2

Markram's timing is sweet. He pulls the pacy Wood over the midwicket fence with ease. 13 from the over, and South Africa race to 173/2 in 19 overs.

18 overs - SA 160/2

10 runs from Jordan in the 18th over is a good effort. But the strain showed in an overthrow, which is credited as a bye since Buttler flung it to the bowler's end. 160/2 in 18 overs.

17 overs - SA 150/2

England captain Eoin Morgan looks worried for the first time in the tournament. South Africans have turned up the heat. Markram draws away and carves Wood over short third man and slashes another through extra cover. 150/2 in 17 overs. And now, we enter the slog officially. This is turning out to be a superb contest.

16 overs - SA 139/2

Woakes with his final over of the game. And Van der Dussen greets him with a massive six over long-on. And threads another one over midwicket. Effortless. That has sent England into a quick emergency meeting. Another six, this time from Markram over wide midwicket. A huge over for South Africa. 21 runs from it. Three sixes have ruined Waokes' figures, which reads 0-43 from 4 overs. South Africa are 139/2 in 16 overs.

15 overs - SA 118/2

There's a sizeable contingent of England supporters. They have been cheering incessantly as England have been able to keep a lid on the scoring. Last five overs for South Africa. 118/2 in 15 overs.

14 overs - SA 114/2

There's a good crowd at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The South Africans have come out in force. And Van der Dussen treats them to another six. This time off leg-spinner Rashid, over midwicket. He's on 59 and South Africa are 114/2 in 14 overs. Now there's a six in every over for the last three overs.

13 overs - SA 103/2

The Wood-Van der Dussen duel is heating up. He pulls Wood ferociously over square-leg for a six, and South Africa cross 100. 103/2 in 13 overs. They need to push the scoring rate from here.

12 overs - SA 91/2

Aiden Markram joins Van der Dussen. He's the man in form for South Africa, rescuing them on several occasions in the tournament. 91/2 in 12 overs. A bad time to lose De Kock since they were looking to accelerate. This pair is crucial for the Proteas.

OUT!

Second wicket down for South Africa. De Kock (34) lofts Rashid down the field and Jason Roy runs in to take a fine catch. 86/2 in 11.2 overs.

11 overs - SA 86/1

Mark Wood into the attack, cranks up the pace. Van der Dussen scoops him over the keeper for a six. Wow, there's a duel out here in Sharjah. 86/1 in 11 overs.

South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between England and South Africa at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Image Credit: AFP

10 overs - SA 73/1

England can sense a wicket. They had two reviews turned down: one each for Rashid and Jordan. But the South Africans are now mixing caution with aggression. De Kock's had his best knock in the tournament so far. He's on 32 and Van der Dussen 35. South Africa are 73/1 in 10 overs. The halfway mark of their innings.

9 overs - SA 65/1

Ali has bowled all four of his overs and Woakes has bowled three. Change of attack from both ends. Leggie Adil Rashid takes over from Woakes and Chris Jordan from the other end. South Africa are still careful in approach but are getting at least a boundary in every over. 65/1 in 9 overs.

6 overs - SA 40/1

The first signs of aggression in the final over of the powerplay. A four and a six from Van der Dussen off the first two balls from Woakes. 40/1 in 6 overs. A decent effort from the South Africans against some good bowling from England.

5 overs - SA 26/1

Slow going for South Africa in the powerplay. They aren't taking too many risks, especially with one wicket down. Woakes and Ali have given nothing away. 26/1 in 5 overs.

OUT!

Moeen Ali gets England the early breakthrough. Just like in several games in the World Cup. Beats Razzie Hendricks' swipe and the stumps light up. One down for South Africa. Rassie van der Dussen is the new man in. 15/1 in 2.4 overs.

2 overs - SA 9/0

Chris Woakes keeps it tight from the other end. No liberties for South African batsmen to free their arms. Had to be content with singles. 9/0 in 2 overs.

1 over - SA 6/0

First over from Moeen Ali for England, bowling with a midwicket and long-on on the fence. Quinton de Kock makes room and lifts over extra cover for a boundary. South Africa are away. 6/0 in 1 over.

The Teams

South Africa are fielding an unchanged side. One change for England: Mark Wood comes in place of Tymal Mills, who is out of the tournament with an injury.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

The equation...

The Australian win over West Indies seemed to have closed the door on South Africa’s semifinal hopes even before the toss went up in Sharjah.

Here’s the equation. Now that England have opted to field first, South Africa have to score more than 160 and skittle out England for less than 100. That’s a tough one.

South Africa's Temba Bavuma (right) shakes hands with England's Eoin Morgan before the match. Image Credit: Reuters

England win toss and elect to field

Welcome to Match 39 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It’s the Group 1 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. England vs South Africa. England won the toss and elected to field.

England and South Africa face off in tasty clash in Sharjah

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

England and South Africa face off in a mouthwatering clash in Sharjah today (Saturday). Eoin Morgan-led England have qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semifinals, but the Proteas are mounting a challenge for the second slot from Group 1. That makes today’s fixture an exciting prospect.

South Africa and Australia are level on six points, both having lost a game. Australia were felled by England, while Australia bested South Africa. Australia’s superior net run rate makes it imperative for South Africa to defeat England for a place in the last four.

England have a powerful batting, one that has passed the test on the slow Sharjah pitch. Besides, they have a potent attack with a variety of options. The South Africa bowling is incisive, but the batting, led by captain Temba Bavuma, has been fragile in some games.