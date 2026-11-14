Arshdeep Singh's fiancée Samreen Kaur breaks silence as old videos with Ashish Chanchlani resurface after engagement

Actress Samreen Kaur warns against misuse of her photos for clickbait content
Just two days after announcing her engagement to Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh, actress and model Samreen Kaur has found herself addressing an unexpected social media controversy.
Old photographs and videos featuring Samreen and popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani have resurfaced online, prompting speculation about their past relationship.
But Samreen is clearly unhappy with the way the clips are being circulated.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday (November 13), she clarified that the videos were from a professional collaboration four years ago and that the two have not been in contact since.
"The internet is truly a strange place, sometimes funny, sometimes disappointing," she began her statement.
She explained that she woke up to find old photographs and videos of herself with the YouTuber being edited into reels and circulated online.
Samreen made it clear that they had neither spoken nor worked together in the past four years.
She also urged social media users to stop recycling old content to create misleading stories and attract views.
Samreen also addressed speculation linking her to comments made by Chanchlani about his past relationships during podcast appearances.
"More importantly, I am NOT the girl being referred to in these podcasts," she wrote.
She said she had clarified the matter several times over the years, yet her name continued to be dragged into discussions with which she had no connection.
Samreen described the situation as a misconception that had been taken too far.
The actress also criticised social media creators for using outdated photographs, misleading edits and statements taken out of context.
She described the practice as irresponsible and disrespectful.
Samreen warned that her team would take legal action against creators using her name or photographs for clickbait.
But she also had a message for those sharing such content.
"A little fact-checking goes a long way," she wrote.
She reminded people that misleading stories can affect individuals, their reputations and their families.
"Not everything is content for clicks," she added.
She ended her statement with a simple message: "God bless, and good day."
The controversy comes just days after Arshdeep and Samreen announced their engagement on November 11.
The Indian fast bowler proposed to his longtime girlfriend during the team's tour of New Zealand.
The couple shared photographs of the special occasion on Instagram, along with a romantic message.
"And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest that it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026."
Their announcement attracted congratulations from fans and fellow cricketers.
However, the resurfacing of old videos has now prompted Samreen to publicly address speculation surrounding her personal life.
And she has made one thing clear: she does not want her past professional collaborations to be turned into misleading stories, particularly when other people's reputations and families are involved.