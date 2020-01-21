Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis celebrates after scoring a half-century with his skipper Angelo Mathews during the third day of the first Test against Zimbabwe. Image Credit: AFP

Harare: Captain Angelo Mathews struck an unbeaten 92 as Sri Lanka posted 295 for four at the close of the third day of the first Test against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, putting his side in the driving seat at the Harare Sports Club.

Sri Lanka trail Zimbabwe’s first innings total of 358 by 63 runs, but have six wickets in hand to pass that on day four and leave their hosts likely needing to bat out their second innings to save the Test on what is a slow wicket.