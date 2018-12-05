Dubai: For the past 18 years, cricketers from different nationalities have celebrated the UAE National Day through a seven-a-side cricket tournament.
This year, the cricket carnival was held at the Ocean Fair Cricket Ground at Dubai Investment Park. Anchor Marine defeated DHL Avengers by six wickets to lift the 18th City Diamond seven-a-side Cricket Cup.
Like in previous years, this edition was a keenly-fought contest. Batting first, DHL Avengers scored 49-4 in 5 overs. The highlights of the final was Rahman Gul’s top score of 24 runs and Rizwan Khan picking up two wickets in one over. Chasing the target, Anchor Marine scored the runs in the last over, with Rizwan scoring an unbeaten 30.
The tournament was organised by senior UAE umpire Tariq Butt, who has been organising cricket tournaments to celebrate special occasions such as the UAE National Day and India and Pakistan’s Independence day for the past 34 years. Interestingly, the event has always had regular supporters such as Deepak Arora of City Diamond and Freddy Sidhwa of Ocean Fair International who sponsor all prizes. The 17th edition of the event was won by Ocean Fair defeating DHL United by three wickets.
Brief scores
First semi-final: DHL Avengers bt Ocean Fair by 2 wickets.
Second semi-final: Anchor Marine bt DHL United by 6 runs.
Final: Anchor Marine bt DHL Avengers by 5 wkts. DHL Avengers 49-4 in 5 overs. (Rahman Gul 24; Rizwan Khan 2 for 10), Anchor Marine 54 for no loss in 4.3 overs. (Rizwan Khan 30 n.o), Man of the Match: Rizwan Khan of Anchor Marine. Individual awards: Best Bowler: Muhammad Muzammil of DHL United; Best Batsman: Rahman Gul Afridi of DHL Avengers; Man of the Tournament: Rizwan Khan of Anchor Marine