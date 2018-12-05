The tournament was organised by senior UAE umpire Tariq Butt, who has been organising cricket tournaments to celebrate special occasions such as the UAE National Day and India and Pakistan’s Independence day for the past 34 years. Interestingly, the event has always had regular supporters such as Deepak Arora of City Diamond and Freddy Sidhwa of Ocean Fair International who sponsor all prizes. The 17th edition of the event was won by Ocean Fair defeating DHL United by three wickets.