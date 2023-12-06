Abu Dhabi: Former Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir produced a similar spell he was always know for during his hey days to hand New York Strikers a five-wicket win over Chennai Braves in the 23rd match of the Abu Dhabi T20 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
The pacer claimed four wickets leaking just seven runs to restrict Chennai to 75 for 9 in 10 overs. In reply, New York Strikers overhauled the target in 8.3 overs as the regained the top position with 10 points. Despite getting off to a shaky start losing three wickets for just 30 runs, Asif Ali who scored an unbeaten 23 took them past the victory line.
Fine partnership
In the other match, Morrisville Samp Army stopped Deccan Gladiators through a pulsating chase and won by six wickets with four balls to spare.
Chasing Deccan Gladiators’ challenging total of 115 for seven in 10 overs, Samp Army skipper Moeen Ali led his team’s march to the target through an unbeaten 39 runs off 15 balls with four sixes and two boundaries. Karim Janat chipped in with an unbeaten 27 runs off just nine balls with four boundaries and a six. Together they put on an unbeaten 46-run partnership in 17 balls for the fifth wicket.
Earlier, West Indies’ aggressive opener Andre Fletcher had cracked an unbeaten 52 off 27 balls with five sixes and two boundaries to give Deccan Gladiators the challenging total. Unfortunately, his effort went in vain. Pakistan pacer Salman Irshad bowled brilliantly for Samp Army to bag three wickets for 12 runs. He had also bagged three wickets in his previous match against Delhi Bulls.
Brief scores: New York Strikers bt Chennai Braves by 5 wkts. Chennai Braves 75 for 9 in 10 overs (Mohammad Amir 4 for 7) New York Strikers 76 for 5 in 8.3 overs (Asif Ali 23n.o, Sam Cook 2 for 15, Junaid Siddique 2 for 21). Player of the Match: Mohammad Amir.
Samp Army bt Deccan Gladiators by 6 wkts. Deccan Gladiators 115 for 7 in 10 overs (Andre Fletcher 52n.o, Salman Irshad 3 for 12, Qais Ahmad 2 for 18) Samp Army 116 for 4 in 9.2 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 26, Moeen Ali 39n.o, Karim Janat 27n.o, Imad Wasim 2 for 11) Player of the Match: Salman Irshad.