Liam Dawson joined Haq and kept the score board moving. In the 12th over Dawson hit Raza for a boundary to end the absence of a boundary for five overs. Dawson also hit Raza for a six in the 14th over. Peshawar reached the 100 run mark in 15.1 overs and the pair recorded their 50 runs partnership in 40 balls. Haq reached his 50 too in 38 balls. The pair went on to add 76 runs in 8.3 overs before Dawson got caught and bowled by Shinwari for 43. Shinwari also clean bowled Haq for 56.