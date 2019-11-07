T Ten Sports Management Group founder Shaji Ul Mulk is the brains behind the newly named Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10. The previous editions were held in Sharjah. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The Abu Dhabi T10 will have one of the most prestigious companies as their title sponsors from this season. Aldar Properties PJSC (Aldar), is Abu Dhabi’s leading real estate development, management and investment company and the tournament, which will be held from November 14 to 25, will now be known as Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10.

Speaking to Gulf News, Shaji Ul Mulk, the chairman of the Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, who visualised the concept of T10 format, said: “We are delighted to have one of the biggest names in properties as title sponsors. We have signed a three-year deal. This is one of the biggest corporate partnerships that the Abu Dhabi T10 has achieved and it reflects the growing popularity of the UAE’s home-grown 10-over format professional international cricket league. Aldar as a brand is innovative and relates very well to this innovative cricket event.”

It is the first time that a cricket event is being backed heavily by government entities. The tournament is supported by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism, Etihad Airways and Abu Dhabi Cricket and now with Aldar Properties stepping in, the profile of the event has risen to great heights.

Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, is delighted about the new sponsors and said: “We are proud to welcome such a valued partner like Aldar to this unique tournament, which will not only connect with local audiences but will also showcase Abu Dhabi on a global scale. The tournament has seen a deep level of corporate and governmental collaboration in Abu Dhabi, and underlines the extent of support which major sporting events receive in our sports-loving city.”

This tournament’s first two editions were held at the Sharjah stadium and this is the first time that the event is being hosted by Abu Dhabi at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Maan Al Awlaqi, Executive Director — Commercial, Aldar Properties, commenting on backing the event, said: “A key component for Aldar’s success is our ability to create vibrant destinations, that enrich peoples’ lives, and the opportunity to be the title sponsor for the Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 fits in very well with that purpose. Sport, and particularly cricket really ignites passions, and electrifies communities, and we are really excited to be a part of that. We can’t wait to welcome the world’s most exciting and talented cricketers to Abu Dhabi and showcase what makes it such an incredible home.”

Matt Boucher, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Cricket, said: “Aldar’s sponsorship showcases the commercial viability of the short form model which we are implementing for the first time in Abu Dhabi. We have been proud to welcome a range of corporate and government partners on board, which reinforces the success of our model and the ability of the tournament to attract local and global interest.”

Mulk then went on to elaborate on the impact that the sponsorship can create globally. “With this partnership, Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi and T10 are becoming one name, one event and one identity for the shortest format of the game of cricket that will rock the cricket world when the biggest names in the cricketing world display some exciting performances and create new world records.”